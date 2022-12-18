Falcons vs. Saints GAMEDAY Preview: Desmond Ridder Day for Atlanta

Desmond Ridder's NFL dreams come true Sunday as he leads the Atlanta Falcons against the New Orleans Saints.

The Atlanta Falcons will be battling their NFC South foe New Orleans Saints with rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder playing under center in a hostile environment at The Caesars Superdome.

"We know the challenge — New Orleans has done a great job regardless of your experience as a quarterback," offensive coordinator Dave Ragone said. "They play so well on defense, it’s going to take all 11 guys being on the same page, communicating in a loud environment, and making sure we come out with confidence and intent that we’re going to execute at a high level."

Ridder will make his first start after replacing Marcus Mariota due to a knee injury. Mariota started all 13 games for the Falcons.

Atlanta is confident their offensive production will not decline with Ridder starting at quarterback. But he could add a new dynamic to the Falcons' offense, given that Ridder could use his legs to extend drives as the prototypical dual-threat quarterback of the modern day.

Ridder rushed for 2,180 yards on 501 attempts and 28 touchdowns during his four-year collegiate career at Cincinnati.

"We have to understand that there is going to be some adversity regardless of who is out there," Ragone said. "I think that’s ultimately going to be the best thing for us regardless of who is out there and who is not out there — it’s the same approach."

The Falcons and Saints are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday at Caesar's Superdome.

