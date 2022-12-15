The Atlanta Falcons will hit the road for a critical contest against the New Orleans Saints ... with rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder making his first career start. Ahead of the game, Falcons coach Arthur Smith shared what he's looking for from Ridder.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder is set for his professional debut Sunday against the New Orleans Saints inside Caesars Superdome.

Ridder, 23, has served as veteran signal caller Marcus Mariota's backup for the season's first 13 games, officially being named the starter by coach Arthur Smith on Monday.

It's a daunting challenge for Ridder, a third-round pick in April's draft, to take on - but one Smith feels he's up for, in large part due to the growth he's made over the last month.

But the strides Ridder's taken can't truly be judged until he proves it during live regular season action ... and he's going to get that opportunity against a strong Saints defense.

"This is a good test for him," Smith said. "You're going on the road against a divisional opponent, veteran defense that's really fundamentally sound. Been together for a while, most of the core. Know who they are."

What does Ridder have to do to pass that test? Smith laid out an extensive list of boxes the rookie needs to check, though made sure to later say that there will be no overreactions after just one game.

"You want to see him operate," Smith stated. "See how he handles the pressure, stress, situational football, line of scrimmage, in between series. There's a lot of things. Obviously, we need to go down there and get the win, but as you're evaluating him short-term and really seeing long-term is how he's handling a lot of that stuff. Operationally will be paramount, especially starting that game.

Growth in operation is a key reason why Ridder's been elevated to the starting job, with Smith noting that he's significantly improved his understanding of the playbook and correctly relaying calls within the huddle.

But it's one thing to operate well in practice and another to do so in a hectic environment with playoff hopes on the line - and Ridder gets a chance to prove himself with the lights as bright as they've been.

Ridder's Falcons are set to kickoff at 1 p.m. Sunday in New Orleans.

