Falcons Set for Top-5 Pick After Loss vs. Ravens?

How high will the Atlanta Falcons be picking in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The Atlanta Falcons (5-10) were officially eliminated from playoff contention following Saturday's 17-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens (10-5) inside M&T Bank Stadium.

As a result of Atlanta's loss and victories by the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, the Falcons' improbable path to the playoffs came to a close - setting all eyes to the offseason ahead.

While the Falcons are set to have a considerable amount of money to spend, the NFL Draft is viewed as the best way to enhance roster building ... and Atlanta could be in prime position to do exactly that.

With Saturday's loss, the Falcons currently hold the No. 6 overall pick in the first round and, barring a tie Sunday afternoon between a pair of 4-10 teams in the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos, the Falcons will enter Week 17 with at worst the No. 5 pick.

With the Arizona Cardinals (4-10) set to play Sunday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8) and Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1) playing on Monday night vs. the Los Angeles Chargers (8-6), Atlanta could climb even higher if Arizona and/or Indianapolis win.

Also of note is that Atlanta is set to host Arizona next Sunday, creating a high-stakes matchup for the draft positioning of both teams.

Most mock drafts have the Falcons selecting either a pass rusher or quarterback, with Sports Illustrated's latest having Atlanta opting for Clemson edge defender Myles Murphy.

The Falcons will close the season with a pair of home games, first against Arizona before finishing with Tampa Bay, and if they lose out, should pick at worst No. 4 overall.

Thus, while the games no longer have playoff implications, they still carry significant weight for Atlanta's offseason ... as has become the norm come late December.

