Falcons Fumble Scoring Opportunities in Loss vs. Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens held the Atlanta Falcons out of the end zone, leading to their win in a battle of the birds.

The Atlanta Falcons are flying home for Christmas with coal in their stockings after a 17-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens Saturday afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Ravens zoomed out to a 14-0 lead early in the first half, forcing the Falcons into another early-game hole.

Rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder improved from his first start, but failed to find the end zone all afternoon. Atlanta had three drives end in field goals, but thwarted a couple chances to score touchdowns, which ultimately cost the team. Ridder completed 22 of 33 passes for 218 yards.

Tyler Allgeier also had a strong performance, running the ball 18 times for 74 yards. Fellow rookie Drake London led all receivers with seven receptions for 96 yards. It's only the second time in franchise history where a rookie led the team in passing, rushing and receiving. The first time that feat happened came just six days ago against the New Orleans Saints.

With the loss, the Falcons are eliminated from playoff contention because the Saints and Carolina Panthers each won their respective game.

The Falcons' next game comes in the new year when they host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Jan. 1. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

