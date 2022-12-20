NFL Mock Draft: Falcons Add Top Pass Rusher?

The latest NFL mock draft has the Atlanta Falcons bringing in an edge rusher with their first round pick.

The Atlanta Falcons have a lot of debating to do come April, as they look to build the future of their team with the NFL Draft.

The final three games of the season could go a long way in determining where general manager Terry Fontenot sees his biggest needs.

Recent mock drafts has shown that the Falcons have many needs, all of which could be filled with their first round pick. Some even project the Falcons to take a quarterback. In the most recent mock draft written by Sports Illustrated, the Falcons take Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy with the No. 7 pick.

Atlanta has a promising rusher in Arnold Ebiketie, but he is more of a high-end number two," SI writes. "Murphy isn't on the level of [Will] Anderson Jr., but he is one of the safest players in the draft. The Falcons would have a good one-two punch with Murphy and Ebiketie."

Ebiketie looks to become a potential building block in the Falcons' front seven. He ranks near the top of the team in sacks and quarterback hits, despite starting in just one game.

In the Week 6 win against the San Francisco 49ers, the rookie recorded two quarterback hits and forced a fumble.

Despite signing veteran edge rusher Lorenzo Carter in the offseason, and getting help in the draft with Ebiketie, the Falcons still lack that No. 1 guy off the edge, a role Murphy can fill.

