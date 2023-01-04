Tom Brady's Bucs vs. Falcons: How Losing Helps Atlanta in NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons are out of playoff contention and currently sit with the seventh overall pick in the NFL Draft, could a loss to the Buccaneers help them?

The Atlanta Falcons are out of the playoff conversation after their Week 16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens sealed their fate. While sitting at home for the postseason is never satisfying, the plus is the Falcons will have a top-10 pick come April.

The Falcons currently hold the seventh overall pick in the NFL Draft, but with some help, it could rise as high as six. The Falcoholic laid out exactly the scenarios for what needs to take place for the Falcons to land each pick.

Sixth Pick: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers would need to beat the Falcons, and the Los Angeles Rams need to beat the Seattle Seahawks.

Seventh Pick: Buccaneers beat the Falcons, and the Rams lose to the Seahawks.

Eighth Pick: Falcons beat the Buccaneers, Panthers beat the New Orleans Saints, or the Raiders win.

Ninth Pick: The Falcons win, while the Panthers and Raiders lose.

The Falcons are fresh off a losing-streak-snapping 20-19 win over the Arizona Cardinals. In his third-career start, rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder led the game-winning drive, ending with a Younghoe Koo field goal.

The final Falcons game of the season will be against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at 1 p.m. ... in which we will see more of Ridder ... and maybe more about what Atlanta will eventually do.

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Harrison Reno on Twitter.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the SI.com team page here