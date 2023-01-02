No TDs, No Problem? Falcons QB Desmond Ridder Playing Himself Into 2023 Conversation

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder is making a case to be the starter in 2023. But he is missing a key accomplishment for his resume.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder is still searching for his first NFL touchdown after the first three starts of his career.

Even though the touchdowns aren't coming, Ridder's efforts were enough to clinch a 20-19 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, including a game-winning drive as time expired.

Ridder completed over 73 percent of his passes and threw for 169 yards in Sunday's win, arguably his cleanest showing so far this season.

But has Ridder done enough to earn himself the Week 1 job for the 2023 season?

The jury's still out.

Ridder will certainly be on the Falcons roster next season, but there will be several options on who will accompany him in the quarterback room.

The team could opt for a veteran quarterback in free agency, a rookie in the 2023 draft, or both.

Ridder is still an intriguing prospect and there's certainly room for improvement as he embarks on his first true offseason as a pro, but a big part of being a quarterback - let alone one in the NFL - is scoring touchdowns.

Ridder has yet to do that, even against a lowly Cardinals defense without multiple starters. That means Ridder is likely going to be an underdog in the Falcons quarterback competition this offseason.

Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the SI.com team page here