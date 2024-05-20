'Freaking Baller!' Falcons WR Drake London Talks Michael Penix Jr. Draft Pick
When the Atlanta Falcons selected quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, many heads turned around the league.
Falcons receiver Drake London wasn't one of them.
London, speaking May 14 after Atlanta's second OTA session and five days after Penix first arrived in Flowery Branch, said his focus was elsewhere during the draft's three-day tenure.
"I don't really pay attention to all that stuff," London said. "Because I'm trying to enjoy my offseason as well and be ready for it. But at the same time, he's a freaking baller. We've seen it - that's why we took him at that spot. We're just happy that he's here. We've seen it a couple times, he's slinging it.
"So, we're just excited we have him here."
The 22-year-old London is entering his third professional season with hopes of more team success than the two 7-10 campaigns he's endured thus far. Winning is atop London's priority list for 2024.
But Penix isn't necessarily expected to contribute to that mission. He's buried behind starting quarterback Kirk Cousins, who signed a four-year, $180 million contract March 13, and is in the mix for the backup job with veteran Taylor Heinicke.
The Falcons were expected to draft an immediate impact player at No. 8 - a fair assumption for a pick of that caliber and having just committed big finances to a 35-year old quarterback. Instead, they selected Penix, believing he'll be the long-term answer under center.
London, the No. 8 overall pick two years ago, is a building block for Atlanta's offense and could very well be Penix's top target once the reins are officially passed.
But those days aren't at the forefront of London's mind - even if they are for the Falcons' front office.
"That ain't got nothing to do with us going forth with this year at all," London said. "My goal is to win, and I'm pretty sure everybody else's goal is to win. So, as long as we're winning, I'm fine. I don't think about the future too much."
How does Penix contribute to that goal in 2024? For London, the answer is rooted in the possibilities that exist with injuries, which is particularly relevant considering the 35-year-old Cousins is nearly seven months removed from a torn Achilles.
"Just being the baller that he is," London said about Penix. "If his time comes up, then it comes up. Everybody has to stay ready. Football is a hundred percent injury rate, so you never know when your time is going to come."
London starred collegiately at USC, Penix at Washington. They never faced each other in college, but their Pac-12 stardom united them in Atlanta.
And while London may not be on the receiving end of Penix's passes in 2024, he's expected to be some day. In the meantime, the former plans on helping the Falcons win - and is adamant the latter eventually will.