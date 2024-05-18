Falcons WR Drake London Has 'Something to Prove' with Kirk Cousins After QB Struggles
As Drake London answered questions on the outskirts of the Atlanta Falcons' practice field in Flowery Branch, he felt the need to offer a quick correction.
"None of us ever averaged 25 points per game," one reporter said, referencing London's basketball background that includes a decorated high school career and brief stint as a player for the USC Trojans.
"Thirty," London said with a grin before answering a separate question.
Some 80 seconds earlier, London, donning slides and a camo 'Salute to Service' Falcons hoodie, laughed while shouting back to a trio of Falcons defensive backs spearheaded by safety Jessie Bates III.
The third-year receiver acted and spoke as relaxed as he looked - a glimpse of the confidence he's found with the first-year duo of head coach Raheem Morris and quarterback Kirk Cousins.
But don't be fooled. London, who has led the Falcons in targets, catches and yards in each of his two-professional seasons since being selected No. 8 overall in 2022, is focused on sending a message this fall.
"Let's just say I have a bad taste in my mouth," London said. "That's it."
London broke onto the scene with a stout-rookie season two years ago, catching a Falcons rookie-record 72 passes for 866 yards and four scores. He was the go-to target in an offense that finished No. 3 in the league in rushing and but struggled through the air, switching from Marcus Mariota to Desmond Ridder at quarterback for the final four games.
Inconsistency and ineptitude under center continued in 2023, when Ridder started 13 games but was benched twice for Taylor Heinicke, who started four contests.
Still, London produced, hauling in 69 receptions for 905 yards and two touchdowns. He's still looking for his first 1,000-yard campaign and is eyeing a breakthrough 2024 - one in which he plans on washing the bad taste out of his mouth.
"I've gotta go out there and play and ball," London said. "That's pretty much it."
Follow All Falcons on Facebook | X
London's final line in 2023 may not do justice to the rollercoaster he rode for much of the year.
He had supreme highs, headlined by a 10-catch, 172-yard performance vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a nine-catch, 125-yard outing against the Washington Commanders, but deafening lows, failing to eclipse 50 yards in eight of his 16 appearances.
But the faces around London are much different now than before - Morris and Cousins are just the beginning.
His new receivers coach, Ike Hilliard, brings over a decade of on-field experience as an NFL pass catcher which he's parlayed into a lengthy coaching career and what he describes as an "in-helmet perspective."
Hilliard takes over for T.J. Yates, a former quarterback who now works with Atlanta's signal callers, a role he noted he's more comfortable working in. There's also offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, who followed Morris from the Los Angeles Rams, where he served as the quarterbacks coach.
Last season, the Rams led the NFL in 11 personnel, which features lots of three-receiver sets, at 93.1%. The Falcons ranked No. 31 in the same category, running it just 15.5% of the time. Atlanta led the league in 12 personnel - one running back, two tight ends - at 41.8%, according to SumerSports.
Schematically, London is still adjusting as he begins OTAs. He's also adapting to a new-look receivers room in which he and KhaDarel Hodge are the lone returners who caught passes in 2023.
The Falcons signed former Chicago Bears starter Darnell Mooney and ex San Francisco 49ers return specialist Ray-Ray McCloud. They traded for Rondale Moore from the Arizona Cardinals. They selected Illinois standout Casey Washington in the sixth round and signed several others post-draft.
London said the group has bonded very well, and he believes the pieces - from coaching to scheme to quarterbacks and everything in between - are as well-placed to star as they've been during his time in Atlanta.
"Holding each other all accountable - I think my past wide receiver rooms have always been like that, I just don't think we got to shine through as much as we will now," London said. "So, very excited about the future."
Exiting high school, London believed basketball was his best sport. He now finds himself entering his third NFL season at the forefront of a revitalized offense poised for a breakout.
For London, external expectations are even higher internally - and he's ready to live up to them.
"You've always got something to prove in this league," London said. "There's always new people coming in, there's always vets who are gonna stay there and be great. So, I want to go out there and make a stand for myself as well, because I know what I can do. I know what type of player I am."
The Falcons Podcast: Watch | Spotify | Apple Pods