Kirk Cousins Provides Injury Update
The Atlanta Falcons signed free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins to a 4-year, $180-million contract with the expectations that he would be fully recovered from an Achilles injury that ended his 2023 season after Week 8.
That same weekend, the Falcons were in Nashville turning rookie quarterback Will Levis into the second coming of Joe Montana in a 28-23 loss to the Tennessee Titans. That's not hyperbole; Levis's helmet was actually sent to the Hall of Fame for his historic debut.
The loss was the first in a brutal-three-game losing streak that played a big part in then-head coach Arthur Smith losing his job.
Cousins joins new coach Raheem Morris and an invigorated Falcons team that has playoff aspirations in 2024. However, a large part of those hopes rest on Cousins's injury rehabilitation which he updated this week at OTAs.
"It's coming along really well," said Cousins at his press conference Tuesday. "Today I've felt the best I've felt. That's also one day at a time, and the Falcons training staff is doing a great job with me on a daily basis with the rehab.
I think everything is trending in the right direction.- Kirk Cousins
"I wasn't sure when I stood here in March, how much I'd be able to do at practice, but today I felt like I was able to do everything I would have normally done."
After 12 years in the NFL, OTAs and training camp might not be as important to Cousins in most years. But this isn't most years. He's on a new team, with a new head coach, and a new offensive coordinator, throwing to an entirely-new cast of receivers.
"That's big for that stuff I talked about initially: building continuity, getting shared history together. So it's a huge help. Excited to see how fast we can heal from here."
Physically Cousins said he likes the path he's on, but he admitted there are mental hurdles to overcome as well. Mental hurdles that are overcome with repetition and analyzation.
"Oh yeah," said Cousins when asked about mental hurdles. "We're doing great; we're progressing well. Today was a step better than yesterday was physically. So that was encouraging.
"But, I'm watching the tape saying 'all right, how much am I using my lower half? How much am I using my back leg to really drive the football?' There's still more to go get, but I also feel I can play pretty well today.
"As a competitor, there's more to go get."
It's that type of attention to detail that has helped Cousins have success through his career, and the Falcons are hoping that rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is watching and learning.
The Falcons believe there is no one better for Penix to learn from, but it's up to the rookie to take advantage of the situation.
Cousins and the Falcons are encouraged with his progress and what they've seen in May. Atlanta is hoping come January, they're encouraged by an NFC South title justifying the investment made into Cousins.