'I'd Love to Come Back': Falcons DB Erik Harris Speaks on Free Agency

From starting safety to core special teams player, Erik Harris' two-year stint with the Atlanta Falcons has been valuable in setting the foundation - but will he come back for a third season?

Entering 2022, Atlanta Falcons defensive back Erik Harris had started 38 of the 42 games he'd played in over the previous three seasons, including all 12 in his first year with the Falcons.

But after signing a one-year contract to return for another go around in Atlanta, Harris found himself in a new role, one that involves almost solely special teams work.

Harris played only 33 defensive snaps all season, 30 of which came in the same game - Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams, when Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees felt the team needed a veteran presence in the secondary to run certain coverage schemes.

Praised for his leadership and intelligence, Harris was the wingman for first year starting safeties Richie Grant and Jaylinn Hawkins, reversing roles from the season before. He took a back seat and never complained, instead playing 83 percent of Atlanta's special teams snaps.

In all, Harris had 13 tackles in 14 games, missing time due to a foot injury. He was particularly close with Pees, who announced his retirement Monday, and doesn't seem likely to contend for a starting role next year, though his special teams impact is certainly valued.

So Harris, who's set to be a free agent in March, has a decision to make - and if it's firmly up to him, he's just fine staying in Atlanta.

"I would love to come back," Harris said. "Obviously that's not always in our control."

Harris added that he hasn't spoken to Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and staff about how he factors into the team's plans, saying players "never really know" about their future statuses in situations like these.

But nonetheless, Harris is intent on playing next season ... but where isn't entirely his decision.

"I always have a plan, but the big man upstairs always has a plan as well," said Harris. "So, I think he'll put me where he needs me, not really where I want to be necessarily. So, God willing, I'll play another year."

Harris' voice carries legitimate weight among players in the Falcons locker room and he's played a key part in the development of Grant and Hawkins - but with a new face entering at defensive coordinator, his fit for next season remains to be seen.

Thus, it becomes a waiting game for Harris ... but he's made it clear that he loves Atlanta and would jump at the opportunity to stay in the city for another year.

