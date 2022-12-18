Falcons RB Caleb Huntley OUT With Injury vs. Saints

The Atlanta Falcons will be without one of their top runners for the remainder of Sunday's road game against the New Orleans Saints.

Running back Caleb Huntley, who received the start alongside rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder, departed early in the first quarter after his first carry of the day, a two-yard run.

Shortly after, Huntley was ruled out with what was revealed to be an ankle injury.

Huntley entered the game ranked as Atlanta's No. 4 rusher, taking 75 carries for 364 yards and a touchdown, largely seeing work in a rotational role behind star Cordarrelle Patterson and rookie Tyler Allgeier.

It was Allgeier who benefitted the most from Huntley's departure, finishing the first half in a flurry, recording 53 yards on seven carries, including a 17-run on 3rd and 15.

A good running game is a quarterback's best friend, and that's especially true as it relates to a rookie signal caller making his first professional start ... but the Falcons will now have to make due without Huntley if they hope to walk out of New Orleans with a much-needed victory.

The Falcons, who had 75 yards on 14 carries during the first half, trail the Saints 14-10 early in the second half.

