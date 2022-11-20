Skip to main content

Falcons Fly Back on Track in Win vs. Bears

The Chicago Bears had a chance to win, but the Atlanta Falcons played clutch football and snapped a two-game losing streak.

The Atlanta Falcons (5-6) are back in the win column after a crucial 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears (3-8) Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Falcons took a three-point lead on a Younghoe Koo field goal with less than two minutes to go before the Bears had one last chance to tie or win the game.

Falcons defensive back Jaylinn Hawkins picked off Bears quarterback Justin Fields to seal the victory for Atlanta.

Throughout the game, despite some challenges, the Falcons returned to their brand of football ... running down the other team's throats.

Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier and Marcus Mariota combined for 132 yards rushing and caused fits for the Bears defensive line all afternoon long.

The Falcons trailed 17-7 midway through the second quarter, but momentum shifted when Patterson returned his ninth career kickoff for a touchdown, setting a new NFL record.

With the win, the Falcons are now 0.5 game back of the NFC South lead behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and keep pace with the division standings. The victory also adds a lot of confidence for Atlanta after slipping the past two games.

The Falcons return to action next week when they travel to the DMV to face the red-hot Washington Commanders. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at FedEx Field.

