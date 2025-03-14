Falcons Lose Return Specialist Avery Williams to Super Bowl Champion Eagles
The Atlanta Falcons will have a new face returning punts and kickoffs in 2025.
Running back Avery Williams, who was Atlanta's primary return specialist in 2024, has signed with the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini. It's a one-year deal, according to Russini.
The 26-year-old Williams had an adequate 2024, ranking 16th in the NFL with an average of 9.3 yards per punt return. Williams also made six special teams tackles, tied with receiver KhaDarel Hodge for second-most on the team. He averaged 27.2 yards per kickoff return, which ranked 13th among 18 qualified returners.
Williams had a standout 2022 campaign before missing all of 2023 due to a torn ACL suffered during the summer.
In 2022, Williams led the NFL in yards per punt return at 16.2, nearly three yards more than second place. In 2023, with Williams on the sideline, Atlanta's punt return core ranked third worst in the league, averaging just 7.2 yards per return.
Drafted in the fifth round out of Boise State in 2021, Williams ends his stint in Atlanta with 49 appearances and four starts -- one at cornerback in 2021 and three at running back in 2022.
Williams made 31 total tackles, 22 of which came when he was a defensive back in 2021. In 2022, he rushed 21 times for 109 yards and added 13 receptions for 61 yards.
During the 2024 season, Falcons special teams coordinator Marquice Williams dubbed Avery Williams the quarterback of Atlanta's punt protection and punt return game while often lauding his decision making and north/south running style.
"That's why I'm excited as hell to have Avery Williams back because he is fearless," Marquice Williams said Sept. 5. "You can have a guy that can run a 4.4 or 4.3, but it takes a different mindset to run that type of speed while people are running full speed at you.
"You get that fearless ability and the fearless mindset to get vertical."
Now, Avery Williams will be bringing his fearless, intelligent return skills to the City of Brotherly Love.