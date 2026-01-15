Eagles GM Shares Broad Comments on A.J. Brown Trade Rumors

A big question the Eagles need to answer this offseason is whether they want to keep receiver A.J. Brown on the roster or trade him.

Brown had a tumultuous season in Philadelphia as he was involved in rumored drama with quarterback Jalen Hurts, then he publicly criticized the Eagles’ offense and, most recently, he got into a heated sideline exchange with coach Nick Sirianni during the team’s wild-card loss to the 49ers.

On Thursday, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman was asked whether he was open to trading Brown, to which Roseman responded with a relatively broad answer. It sounds like the Eagles either haven’t made up their mind about Brown’s future in Philly, or they are keeping their choice hush for now at least.

“It’s hard to find great players in the NFL and A.J.’s a great player,” Roseman said. “That’s what we’re going out and looking for, when we go out in free agency and the draft, is trying to find great players who love football and he’s that guy. So that would be my answer.”

We’ll have to see in the coming months whether Brown remains in Philadelphia for the 2026 season. His current contract has an out after ‘26, so it could be his last hurrah with the Eagles, even if he isn’t moved. Hurts has said that he and Brown are in a “great place” after talking things out.

But, it sounds like if the right player pops up either to trade for or to draft in April, then the Eagles could jump on that opportunity and move on from Brown.

Brown is still a productive receiver on the field despite all the off-field headlines. He recorded over 1,000 yards for his fourth consecutive season and added seven touchdowns this year despite struggles throughout the year..

