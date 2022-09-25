Falcons Halftime Update: Plenty of Offense, Not Enough Defense vs. Seahawks

The Atlanta Falcons are walking into the locker room with a mixed bag of emotions after playing to a 20-17 deficit with the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

This time a week ago, the offense was struggling and dejected, but it's nearly a 180-degree turn compared to what is happening this week. The offense scored on its first three drives and racked up 221 yards. Marcus Mariota has played well, limiting his mistakes and getting a number of playmakers involved. Mariota and Cordarrelle Patterson each ran the ball into the end zone for a touchdown.

The biggest change of the offense today compared to the last two weeks has been tight end Kyle Pitts. The second-year "unicorn" has four catches for 82 yards so far, which eclipses his total from the first two weeks combined. Pitts isn't the only one contributing to the Falcons offense today.

As the team's official No. 2 receiver following Bryan Edwards' healthy scratch today, Olamide Zaccheaus has a pair of catches for 49 yards. Rookie Drake London has one catch for 30 yards and backup tight end Anthony Firkser has a 22-yard reception.

While the offense has been strong, the defense cannot say the same.

The defense has surrendered 282 yards to the Seahawks and allowed touchdowns to wide receiver DK Metcalf and backup tight end Will Dissly.

The teams have flip-flopped on leads and have the same amount of things going right for them, so whichever team can make the correct adjustments at halftime will likely pull out the win today.

