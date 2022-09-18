Homecoming: Falcons WR Drake London Catches First Touchdown Against LA Rams
Drake London didn’t have to go far from home for the first touchdown of his career.
The USC product and No. 8 overall pick caught eight passes for 86 yards and one touchdown in the Atlanta Falcons' 31-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
With 3:24 left in the third, London ran a slant and caught the four-yard pass from Marcus Mariota for a touchdown to cut the defending Super Bowl champs’ lead to 28-10.
The touchdown kicked off a seemingly improbable comeback attempt from the Falcons. After trailing 31-10 with 12:16 left in the game, Atlanta scored 15 unanswered points on a touchdown pass from Mariota to Olamide Zaccheaus and a blocked punt by rookie Troy Andersen returned for a touchdown to trim Los Angeles’ lead to 31-25 with 4:57 left in the game.
Atlanta’s defense forced a fumble by Cooper Kupp and recovered it at the Rams’ 37-yard line with 3:33 to play, which gave them a chance to take the lead down the stretch. The Falcons got to the Rams’ 24-yard line, but on 3rd and 13, Mariota was intercepted by cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
Through two games, the rookie has already established himself as Mariota’s top target. London has 13 catches for 160 yards and one touchdown.
The Falcons are still in search of its first win of the season. They’ll go on the road to face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at 4:25 p.m.
