Falcons vs. Seahawks Inactives: Who's In & Who's Out?
The Atlanta Falcons (0-2) will cap off a two-game, week-long road trip when they battle with the Seattle Seahawks (1-1) at Lumen Field.
Perhaps the most notable player active for the Falcons is second-year receiver Frank Darby, who was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday.
The game will mark Darby's season debut, as he's been on Atlanta's practice squad since being waived during the final round of preseason cuts.
With Darby up, who's down?
Here's a look at the Falcons inactives ...
OG Elijah Wilkinson
WR Damiere Byrd
WR Bryan Edwards
DL Matt Dickerson
LB Quinton Bell
LB Nick Kwiatkoski
Wilkinson started the first two games of the season at left guard but missed practice on Thursday and Friday due to a personal matter and was ruled out. Edwards is also out after struggling mightily during the team's first two games.
As for the opposing sideline, here's a look at the Seahawks inactives ...
CB Artie Burns
CB Sidney Jones IV
CB Justin Coleman
FS Joey Blount
OL Jake Curhan
WR Dareke Young
DE Shelby Harris
Among the Seahawks inactives, Harris is the most notable. He suffered an injury in last week's loss against the San Francisco 49ers and it will keep him out of today's game against the Falcons.
The Falcons and Seahawks kick off at 4:25 p.m.
