Falcons vs. Seahawks Inactives: Who's In & Who's Out?

The Atlanta Falcons will enter Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks looking to get their first victory of the season. Carrying 54 players on the roster, six will be inactive - which players won't see the field for either side?

The Atlanta Falcons (0-2) will cap off a two-game, week-long road trip when they battle with the Seattle Seahawks (1-1) at Lumen Field.

Perhaps the most notable player active for the Falcons is second-year receiver Frank Darby, who was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday.

The game will mark Darby's season debut, as he's been on Atlanta's practice squad since being waived during the final round of preseason cuts.

With Darby up, who's down?

Here's a look at the Falcons inactives ...

OG Elijah Wilkinson

WR Damiere Byrd

WR Bryan Edwards

DL Matt Dickerson

LB Quinton Bell

LB Nick Kwiatkoski

Wilkinson started the first two games of the season at left guard but missed practice on Thursday and Friday due to a personal matter and was ruled out. Edwards is also out after struggling mightily during the team's first two games.

As for the opposing sideline, here's a look at the Seahawks inactives ...

CB Artie Burns

CB Sidney Jones IV

CB Justin Coleman

FS Joey Blount

OL Jake Curhan

WR Dareke Young

DE Shelby Harris

Among the Seahawks inactives, Harris is the most notable. He suffered an injury in last week's loss against the San Francisco 49ers and it will keep him out of today's game against the Falcons.

The Falcons and Seahawks kick off at 4:25 p.m.

