Injury Doubt for Cowboys Star Ahead of Falcons Clash
The Atlanta Falcons appear likely to face a Dallas Cowboys defense down its best player.
Star linebacker Micah Parsons, a three-time All-Pro selection, is battling a high ankle sprain and hasn’t yet been cleared to play by Cowboys athletic trainer Britt Brown, according to head coach Mike McCarthy.
“He’s not quite there yet,” McCarthy said Thursday about Parsons, who still hasn’t practiced since suffering his ankle injury in Week 4.
The Falcons haven’t played the Cowboys since 2021, Parsons’ first year in the NFL, but Atlanta’s offensive coordinator, Zac Robinson, is innately familiar with Parsons.
Robinson, who was on the Los Angeles Rams’ coaching staff the past five years, saw Parsons collect three sacks in two games against the Rams over the past two seasons.
Robinson said Parsons is an “unbelievable player” and arguably the NFL’s best defender when healthy. His absence would alter the way Atlanta attacks the Cowboys’ defense Sunday.
“The game plan is completely different when he's in there,” Robinson said Wednesday. “So, we've got to have contingency plans, whether he's playing or not, and we'll be ready for either one.”
Parsons was in the midst of a down-year productivity wise before his injury. After a dominant Week 1 in which he had one sack and five quarterback hits against the Cleveland Browns, he totaled just one tackle for loss, no sacks and a quarterback hit in the following three games.
Still, Parsons’ resume speaks for itself — and Atlanta is well aware of the damage he can cause.
“He can absolutely wreck a game if you're not diligent with your approach and making sure you know exactly where he's at and trying to get hands on him at all times because he's a really special player,” Robinson said. “They can move him around in different spots, which they've done in the past.
“So, we'll have to wait and see where that goes the rest of the week.”
The Falcons (5-3) and Cowboys (3-4) will kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.