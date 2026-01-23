ESPN Highlights Falcons' 2026 offseason Free agents, draft notes, predictions

The Atlanta Falcons are entering a pivotal offseason after major overhauls with the front office and coaching staff. As of Friday, the team has hired a new head coach in Kevin Stefanski, but is still looking for its next general manager. After that, several crucial decisions will need to be made ahead of the start of the league year in March.

The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH

As we approach the early portion of the NFL offseason, ESPN dug into the priorities for all 32 NFL franchises . They polled NFL Nation reporters to highlight two key priorities and the interesting storylines that should be monitored. Additionally, NFL insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano laid out the early thoughts on personnel decisions that could be coming soon.

After the 8-9 season, the Falcons finished No. 24 in the ESPN football power index (FPI), alongside the Saints (No. 23) and Panthers (No. 25), but six slots below the Buccaneers.

ESPN also highlighted the Falcons’ cap space at minus-$12.7 million, but that number has rapidly expanded after the restructuring of Kirk Cousins’ contract. Per Spotrac , the Falcons are $30.6 million under the salary cap, 16th in the NFL. This includes an expected salary cap increase of roughly $25 million to around $300 million in 2026.

This number could also take on some additional changes if/when the Falcons choose to restructure any other veteran contracts.

As for their priorities, take a look at what the worldwide leader had to say about the Falcons:

“What is their top offseason priority? Finding a new general manager after firing Terry Fontenot, who did not produce a winning season in five years with the team. The Falcons began announcing completed interviews with GM candidates Jan. 22.

“What is one secondary priority to watch? Figuring out who will play quarterback in Week 1. Michael Penix Jr. tore his ACL in November and will be out at least nine months, which could push up on training camp. The Falcons are committed to Penix, but they could try to bring in someone if he isn't ready and Kirk Cousins isn't a viable option.

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!

“Latest on the head coach situation: The Falcons have hired Kevin Stefanski as their new head coach. Stefanski went 45-56 in six seasons with the Browns. The Falcons fired coach Raheem Morris and Fontenot after two straight disappointing seasons. -- Marc Raimondi

“Latest on whether they will re-sign tight end Kyle Pitts Sr.: He came on strong at the end of his fourth season with the team, finishing with 928 receiving yards. But with top wide receiver Drake London extension-eligible, I don't see the Falcons handing out top tight end money to a player who hasn't been consistently healthy or consistently great since after his rookie season. -- Graziano

“Early draft outlook: Even though the Falcons don't have a first-round pick, there are still plenty of options to address their need at cornerback. Julian Neal (Arkansas) and Davison Igbinosun (Ohio State) are a couple of Day 2 names who could play opposite A.J. Terrell Jr. -- Reid

“Big prediction for the offseason: The Falcons will keep Cousins in 2026. Sure, this is finally the year in which it's easier to get out of his contract. But the offense has worked better with Cousins than Penix, and Cousins looks far healthier another year removed from the Achilles injury. -- Solak”