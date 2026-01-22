Former Falcons OC Zac Robinson Finds Home with Division Rival

Former Atlanta Falcons playcaller Zac Robinson has reportedly agreed to become the new offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. NFL media’s Ian Rapoport was the first to report the news.

A new OC for Baker: The #Bucs are set to hire former #Falcons OC Zac Robinson as their new coordinator, sources say. With a big push from Baker Mayfield. pic.twitter.com/JeMFQCgXko — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 22, 2026

In a later report from Rapoport, the Buccaneers may also be adding senior offensive assistant Ken Zampese and passing game coordinator TJ Yates to join Robinson from the Falcons’ staff. These three worked in tandem in Atlanta for the last two seasons.

The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH

Robinson led the Falcons to a roller coaster of a second season in Atlanta. Despite a rash of injuries, Atlanta finished with the No. 14 total offense, but No. 24 in both scoring and expected points added (EPA) per play. Former Falcons coach Raheem Morris stuck with Robinson despite some early-season struggles with the unit, and the offense did seem to improve a bit with Kirk Cousins under center over the team’s final seven games.

Atlanta won each of its final four games, and the offense increased its scoring to 25.3 points per game.

In addition to the strong finish, the Falcons were 2-1 and averaged 29 points per game against the Buccaneers while Robinson was calling plays. Clearly, that must have made an impression.

Despite the strong finish to the 8-9 season, Falcons owner Arthur Blank opted to clean house. He fired both Raheem Morris and Terry Fontenot, while allowing Robinson to interview for jobs. The Falcons opted to retain defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

According to these same reports, Buccaneer quarterback Baker Mayfield was the one who pushed for the former Falcons offensive coordinator. Robinson spent the 2022 season working with Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator with the Los Angeles Rams.

Those four starts that Mayfield made in LA rejuvenated his career, and Tampa will be looking for something similar in 2026.

The pair with Mayfield also comes on the heels of the NFC South quarterback calling out the Falcons’ new head coach, Kevin Stefanski. Mayfield voiced his displeasure with how he felt he was treated, highlighting that he is looking forward to playing the Falcons twice a year.

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!

With Robinson now joining the Buccaneers, the division rivalry feels like it is heating up just a little bit more.

The Buccaneers, who finished in a three-way tie for first place in the NFC South but (like the Falcons) were outside the playoffs, fired their offensive coordinator, Josh Grizzard, earlier this month after Tampa Bay’s struggles down the stretch of the regular season. Robinson will be the fifth offensive coordinator for the Buccaneers over the last five seasons.