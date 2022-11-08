Falcons Injury Report: Will A.J. Terrell Play vs. Panthers?

The Atlanta Falcons are in the midst of a short week with Thursday night's contest against the Carolina Panthers fast approaching.

Unfortunately for Atlanta, the week comes at a time when injuries are at a season high. The Falcons have multiple key players on injured reserve, including starting corner Casey Hayward and left guard Elijah Wilkinson.

That specific matter has only been compounded by injuries to Atlanta's other starting outside corner, All-Pro A.J. Terrell (hamstring), and Wilkinson's replacement at left guard, Matt Hennessy (knee), who went down during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Furthermore, safety Erik Harris, who was set for an important reserve role as Atlanta's third safety, was inactive against Los Angeles with a foot injury. After sending Dean Marlowe to the Buffalo Bills at last week's trade deadline, Harris' veteran presence in the secondary took on more significance - but he couldn't show it.

But the injuries issues don't stop there, as tight end and special teams contributor Feleipe Franks sustained a calf injury against the Chargers.

While the Falcons didn't practice Monday, the team provided an estimated injury report. Terrell, Hennessy, Harris and Franks were all listed as non-participants, a negative development for their status with Thursday looming.

Atlanta coach Arthur Smith only reaffirmed this with his comments, sharing that Hennessy "won't be available this week" before delivering an unencouraging prognosis on the others.

"I think it'll be tough for Feleipe to make it for Thursday," Smith said. "With Feleipe, Erik, A.J., we'll just have to see."

Smith added that it's difficult to ramp up activity for injured players during the short week, but the team will monitor how each progresses in the lead-up to Thursday night. Ultimately, the early returns don't look promising, but Smith and the Falcons have yet to rule anybody out apart from Hennessy.

Atlanta and Carolina are set to kick off at 8:15 p.m. inside Bank of America Stadium.

