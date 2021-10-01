Falcons Injury Report: 2 Key Players Out vs. Washington

The Atlanta Falcons will be without two key players when they take on the Washington Football Team.

Starting wide receiver Russell Gage and reserve defensive lineman Marlon Davidson have been ruled out for the Atlanta Falcons' clash on Sunday vs. the Washington Football Team.

Gage was deemed important enough to the Falcons season plans that he was held out of preseason games along with most key players including quarterback Matt Ryan, wide receiver Calvin Ridley, tight end Kyle Pitts and more.

However his season has yet to get on track.

He was shutout Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles. He had five catches for 28 yards in Week 2 against Tampa Bay, but he picked up an injury in that game that kept him out last week and now runs into this week.

Olamide Zaccheaus stepped up in his absence at receiver with three catches for 32 yards and a touchdown in last week's win against the New York Giants.

Running back Cordarrelle Patterson also picked up the slack, leading the team in receiving yards with 82 in the 17-14 victory.

The Falcons are already thin on the defensive line. Losing second-year man Marlon Davidson this week is a real blow.

At 6'3 and 303 pounds, Davidson brings much needed size to Atlanta's defensive line, and he produced three tackles in a good display against New York last week.

The Falcons picked up Anthony Rush last week and signed him to their practice squad. A mountain of a man, Rush is listed 6'5 and 350 pounds. While he plays inside in defensive coordinator's 3-4 and Davidson typically plays defensive end, Rush's bulk on the Falcons front could be needed this week against Washington.

So far the only player ruled out of the game for Washington is reserve cornerback Benjamin St-Juste.

Washington enters the game against Atlanta as a one point favorite. It's good news on the injury front that starting cornerback A.J. Terrell was not ruled out. He's been practicing this week as he's continued concussion protocols after missing the Giants game.