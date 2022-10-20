Falcons Injury Update: A.J. Terrell, Mykal Walker Set to Play vs. Bengals?

Wednesday marked the Atlanta Falcons' first day of practice ahead of Sunday's Week 7 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals and also shone a light on who could be available - and unavailable - when the Falcons hit the road.

Atlanta's injury report following Wednesday is as follows:

Full participant:

Cornerback Isaiah Oliver (shoulder)

Limited:

Cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring)

Defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham (knee)

Linebacker Mykal Walker (groin)

Outside linebacker Ade Ogundeji (shoulder)

Out:

Cornerback Dee Alford (hamstring)

Receiver Jared Bernhardt (groin)

Coach Arthur Smith said that Alford was "working through something and he was able to finish the game," but the Falcons evidently want to get him a few additional days of rest. Expect Alford to be good to go Sunday.

Terrell sustained a right hamstring injury early in the third quarter of last week's 28-14 win over the San Francisco 49ers. The All-Pro corner didn't return to the game, but later stated that it was largely out of precaution. Smith shared that the Falcons will "see how the week goes," but Terrell participating is a positive indication.

Similarly, Graham went down in the third quarter against San Francisco after getting his ankle stepped on but returned a few series later.

Walker (groin) and Ogundeji (shoulder) were both out last week after suffering injuries in Atlanta's Week 5 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Walker didn't participate in any practices a week ago, so his involvement is a plus. On Wednesday, Smith alluded to Walker being able to play against Cincinnati.

Ogundeji was limited and a game-time decision last week but ultimately couldn't play - not much appears to have changed regarding his status.

Oliver left Sunday's game late after falling to one knee and needing extra attention from the trainers before walking off under his own power. It was Oliver's first time back on the field since suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 4 last year, with the Falcons activating him off injured reserve on Saturday. Smith said that Oliver "will be out there" and simply suffered a regular first-game injury.

The Falcons and Bengals are set to kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday in Paul Brown Stadium.

