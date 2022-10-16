Falcons CB A.J. Terrell Injures Thigh After Big TD; Will He Return?

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell is having a career game against the San Francisco 49ers. However, it may have been cut short early in the third quarter.

While running alongside 49ers wide receiver Ray Ray McCloud on a deep pass from Jimmy Garoppolo, Terrell appeared to hurt his right thigh on the play. The medical staff took a look at Terrell and helped him to the sidelines.

The play came just two quarters after Terrell recovered the first fumble of his NFL career, which led to the Falcons scoring their second touchdown of the game.

Here's a look at the scoop and score ...

Terrell has played in every defensive snap in each of the last three games, so moving him to the sidelines is a massive loss for the Falcons. Luckily for Atlanta, the team activated cornerback Isaiah Oliver off of Injured Reserve (IR) this week and he is making his season debut today.

Oliver grabbed an interception on the final play of the first half and is expected to see a lot more playing time should Terrell not return to the game.

Here's a look at the interception ...

The Falcons lead 28-14 midway through the third quarter after tight end Kyle Pitts caught his first touchdown of the season.

