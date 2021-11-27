Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Falcons at Jaguars GAMEDAY: Can Atlanta Get Out of Hole?

    Tag-team football is Falcons' best bet to snap two-game losing streak
    Author:

    The Atlanta Falcons are in a "hole," as coach Arthur Smith said. His team has given up 68 points and only scored three in its last two games. Next up is a Sunday visit to the 2-8 Jacksonville Jaguars.

    The Falcons are capable of defeating the Jaguars if they can play tag-team football. When the offense and defense have picked each other up, Atlanta (4-6) has the proven it can win. The team's largest victory was only by seven and the other three were by a field goal or less. 

    "We haven't put together a complete game ... that's kind of the reason why we're 4-6," Smith said. "We've played at times, good enough to win four games, but not enough to be on the other side of .500."

    Turnovers have been an issue for the Falcons all season. Quarterback Matt Ryan has thrown nine interceptions in their six losses and only one in their four wins. If Ryan and Atlanta's offense can protect the ball and have the defense's back, this team may start seeing fewer blowout losses and more wins.

    FUN FACT: The Falcons haven't played Jacksonville since defeating them at home 24-12 in 2019.

    RECORDS: Atlanta Falcons (4-6) at Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8)

    ODDS: Atlanta is -2.0. Total is 46.

    BETTING TREND: The Falcons are 4-6 against the spread.

    GAME TIME: Sunday, Nov. 28 at 1 p.m.

    LOCATION: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

    TV/RADIO: FOX, 92.9 FM The Game

    THE FINAL WORD: "We still have seven games to go. There's a lot of football to be played," Ryan said. "A lot of things we can clean up and do better. We have too correct them now ... You never know what's going to happen."

