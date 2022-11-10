Falcons vs. Panthers Thursday Night Football: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Odds

The Atlanta Falcons (4-5) are looking to get back in the win column after a disheartening 20-17 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers last week. In order to do so, they'll have to complete the season sweep over their NFC South rival, the Carolina Panthers (2-7).

The two division foes faced off less than two weeks ago in Atlanta with some of the biggest fireworks the NFL has seen all season long. The two teams fought back and forth in the fourth quarter, with the Falcons enjoying a couple of breaks in the final frame to seal the win.

Tonight, the Falcons hope to make things a little smoother in their pursuit to get back to .500 and stay atop the NFC South standings with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Meanwhile, the Panthers are looking to get revenge from that disappointing loss and give their team some momentum heading into the second half of their season.

Here's a look at what you need to know for this evening's game ...

GAME TIME: Thursday, November 10th, 2022 at 8:15 p.m.

LOCATION: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

ODDS: The Falcons are 2.5-point favorites against the Panthers on the road tonight.

MONEYLINE: Falcons (-154), Panthers (+130)

Over/under: 43.5

