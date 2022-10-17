Falcons TE Kyle Pitts Scores First Touchdown: Sign of Things to Come?

The APB for Kyle Pitts to find the end zone is no longer necessary.

Marcus Mariota connected with Pitts for a seven-yard touchdown in the third quarter to extend the Atlanta Falcons’ lead to 28-14 over the San Francisco 49ers.

Atlanta went on to win by that score and improve to 3-3 on the season.

Pitts’ touchdown in the third quarter was his first of the season and hopefully a sign of things to come for him and Atlanta’s offense after finishing the day with three receptions for 19 yards.

For a team bereft of elite offensive talent, one would think the fourth overall pick in the 2021 draft is a focal point for the Falcons offensively. That hasn’t been the case, as, through five games, Pitts only has 13 catches for 169 yards.

Pitts’ best game this season came on Sept. 25, when he caught five passes for 87 yards in the Falcons’ 27-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Outside of that game, the most receptions Pitts has in a game is three and the most receiving yards he has is 25.

In a wide-open NFC South, Pitts can be a difference-maker. Pitts became the second tight end in NFL history to surpass 1,000 receiving yards as a rookie and was nine yards away from breaking Mike Ditka’s record of 1,076 yards.

To see Pitts’ lack of usage in his second year as a pro is head-scratching. Sure, the change in quarterback from Matt Ryan to Mariota makes a big difference, but Pitts is more than capable of doing more for Atlanta. Hopefully, Sunday was a sign of things to come for Pitts.

