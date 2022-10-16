Falcons Run Over 49ers Behind Dominant Rushing Attack

Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith knew exactly what his team was getting into in its Week 6 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

"It's going to be a physical challenge," Smith said earlier in the week.

The Falcons passed with flying colors, taking down San Francisco 28-14 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The 49ers entered Sunday with the league's top rushing defense and eighth-best rushing offense. By all accounts, they were outplayed by Atlanta.

Granted, San Francisco was without three starters -- Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw --- on its defensive front. Nevertheless, a group that allowed just 71 rushing yards per game through the first five weeks was run all over in Atlanta.

Second-year pro Caleb Huntley, a former undrafted free agent, had 16 carries for 59 yards. Rookie fifth-round pick Tyler Allgeier received 15 carries for 51 yards, including five for 20 on the final drive as the Falcons salted the game away.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota added six carries for 50 yards and a touchdown in a balanced mixture of read options and scrambles.

With additional contributions from running back Avery Williams and fullback Keith Smith, the Falcons finished Sunday afternoon with 40 carries for 168 yards and a score, good enough for an average of 4.2 yards per carry and more than doubling the average number of yards San Francisco had allowed per game.

Perhaps most impressive is that the Falcons did it all without the injured Cordarrelle Patterson and Damien Williams, who began the season atop the depth chart. In Week 1, Allgeier was inactive and Huntley was on the practice squad.

Now, the duo, paired with the veteran Mariota, is leading one of the league's best rushing offenses, which just proved itself against the stoutest run defense in professional football.

Better yet, the Falcons won and sent a message to the league. Smith's hard-nosed, physical style has been adopted by his team, and is here to stay.

The Falcons will get another challenge next weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals' seventh-ranked rushing defense. If Sunday's performance was any indication, Atlanta will be ready to impose its will.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.