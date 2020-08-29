SI.com
Falcon Report
Matt Hennessy Starts At Left Guard In Friday Scrimmage, Leaves With 'Banged' Knee

Zach Hood

Atlanta Falcons rookie and 2020 third-round draft pick Matt Hennessy started at left guard in the Falcons' Friday morning scrimmage, per ESPN's Vaughn McClure.

McClure also notes that Hennessy left the scrimmage early with what is being described as a 'banged' knee.

Hennessy has been in competition with Matt Gono for the starting left guard position throughout training camp. With the rookie getting the nod with the starting unit Friday morning, it appears he has the inside track at the starting spot come Week 1 vs. the Seattle Seahawks. 

Hennessy was drafted as a center out of Temple University, but the Falcons have liked him at guard going back to the evaluation process. With second-year players Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary on the right side of the offensive line, the Falcons will have a relatively young group outside of veteran center Alex Mack, the unquestioned leader of the group. 

Hennessy's status is day-to-day, and it remains to be seen if he will participate in the Falcons' next scrimmage on Thursday.

