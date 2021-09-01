Atlanta Falcons Lose Starting Lineman to Injury

There were already questions about the Atlanta Falcons offense line, and now there are more.

The Atlanta Falcons lost projected starting left guard Josh Andrews a broken hand. Andrews reportedly hurt it at practice on Tuesday.

Tom Pelissero broke the news on Twitter.

"The Falcons are placing starting left guard Josh Andrews on injured reserve after he broke his hand in practice Tuesday, per source," wrote Pelissero "Andrews will have minor surgery. Not expected to be long-term and IR rules this year allow players to return in as little as three weeks."

In a corresponding move, Atlanta claimed former Cleveland Browns interior lineman Colby Gossett off of waivers.

Gossett last played in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 when he started four games. The 26 year old is a native of Cumming, Ga. and went to North Forsyth High School.

He spent the 2019 season on the Browns practice squad before opting out of the 2020 season.

The Falcons' internal options to replace Andrews are both rookies. Jalen Mayfield and Drew Dalman were selected in the third and fourth round respectively in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Both players have been cross-trained in multiple positions. Mayfield got early reps at right tackle while projected starter Kaleb McGary was out with an injury. He then moved to guard which seemed to be a more natural fit for him. Dalman logged time at center and guard in the preseason.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said repeatedly on Tuesday afternoon that the Falcons 53-man roster would be fluid and wasn't set in stone. Less than 24 hours later, the roster has already changed.