Falcons Depth Chart: Work in Progress

The Atlanta Falcons updated their depth chart on Tuesday afternoon to reflect the day's roster moves.

The Atlanta Falcons made 27 roster moves over the course of last 48 hours to get their roster from 80 players to the mandated 53. They handily beat the 4 p.m. Tuesday deadline when they announced their final roster around Noon.

The Falcons updated their depth chart on the official site to correspond with the 53-player roster release.

OFFENSE

QB

Matt Ryan

Feleipe Franks/ Josh Rosen

RB

Mike Davis

Cordarrelle Patterson

Keith Smith (FB)

Qadree Ollison

WR

Calvin Ridley

Christian Blake

WR

Russell Gage

Olamide Zaccheaus

Tajae Sharpe

Frank Darby

TE

Hayden Hurst

Kyle Pitts

Lee Smith

LT

Jake Matthews

Jason Spriggs

LG

Josh Andrews

C

Matt Hennessy

Drew Dalman

RG

Chris Lindstrom

RT

Kaleb McGary

Jalen Mayfield

DEFENSE

DL

Grady Jarrett

Marlon Davidson

Ta'Quon Graham

DL

Tyeler Davison

DL

Jonathan Bullard

John Cominsky

OLB

Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

Brandon Copeland

Adetokunbo Ogundeji

LB

Deion Jones

Mykal Walker

Dorian Etheridge

LB

Foyesade Oluokun

OLB

Steven Means

Dante Fowler Jr.

CB

A.J. Terrell

Kendall Sheffield

CB

Fabian Moreau

Isaiah Oliver

Darren Hall

Avery Williams

S

Erik Harris

T.J. Green

Richie Grant

S

Duron Harmon

Jaylinn Hawkins

SPECIALISTS:



K

Younghoe Koo

P

Cameron Nizialek



LS

Josh Harris

Jake Matthews

H

Cameron Nizialek

PR

Avery Williams

KR

Cordarrelle Patterson

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith repeatedly said on Tuesday the initial 53-man roster is fluid and not set in stone. After a look at the depth chart, there are several logical moves to be made over the course of the next 10 days before the Falcons take on the Philadelphia Eagles September 12th.

The Falcons aren't likely to carry three quarterbacks. That Franks and Rosen are listed as co-backup to Ryan could be an indication that neither will be on the team next week.

Franks seems destined for the practice squad, and veteran Josh Rosen should clearly be ahead of him. If he's not, that is an indication the Falcons might find their backup on the waiver wire this week.

Smith likes a two tight-end packages with one primarily a receiver and the other primarily a blocker.

Kyle Pitts and Hayden Hurst have the receiving tight end covered; Lee Smith doesn't have a backup as a blocking option.

While Atlanta has several defensive linemen capable of playing multiple positions, Tyeler Davison is the only true nose-guard. The Falcons will look to add another 300+ pound interior lineman to their defense this week.

With only eight offensive linemen, including two rookies as primary backups in Drew Dalman and Jalen Mayfield, Atlanta will probably add another interior offensive lineman until Matt Gono returns from the PUP list.

General manager Terry Fontenot and his staff worked with Smith to release their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, but clearly their work has just begun.