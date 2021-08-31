August 31, 2021
Falcons Depth Chart: Work in Progress

The Atlanta Falcons updated their depth chart on Tuesday afternoon to reflect the day's roster moves.
The Atlanta Falcons made 27 roster moves over the course of last 48 hours to get their roster from 80 players to the mandated 53. They handily beat the 4 p.m. Tuesday deadline when they announced their final roster around Noon.

READ MORE: Rosen, Franks Make Initial Roster, But For How Long?

The Falcons updated their depth chart on the official site to correspond with the 53-player roster release. 

OFFENSE

QB

Matt Ryan
Feleipe Franks/ Josh Rosen

RB
Mike Davis
Cordarrelle Patterson
Keith Smith (FB)
Qadree Ollison

WR
Calvin Ridley
Christian Blake

WR
Russell Gage
Olamide Zaccheaus
Tajae Sharpe
Frank Darby

TE
Hayden Hurst
Kyle Pitts

Lee Smith

LT

Jake Matthews
Jason Spriggs

LG
Josh Andrews

C
Matt Hennessy
Drew Dalman

RG
Chris Lindstrom

RT
Kaleb McGary
Jalen Mayfield

DEFENSE

DL
Grady Jarrett
Marlon Davidson
Ta'Quon Graham

DL
Tyeler Davison

DL
Jonathan Bullard
John Cominsky

OLB
Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
Brandon Copeland
Adetokunbo Ogundeji

LB
Deion Jones
Mykal Walker
Dorian Etheridge

LB
Foyesade Oluokun

OLB
Steven Means
Dante Fowler Jr.

CB
A.J. Terrell
Kendall Sheffield

CB
Fabian Moreau
Isaiah Oliver
Darren Hall
Avery Williams

S
Erik Harris
T.J. Green
Richie Grant

S
Duron Harmon
Jaylinn Hawkins

SPECIALISTS:

K
Younghoe Koo

P
Cameron Nizialek

LS
Josh Harris
Jake Matthews

H
Cameron Nizialek

PR
Avery Williams

KR
Cordarrelle Patterson

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith repeatedly said on Tuesday the initial 53-man roster is fluid and not set in stone. After a look at the depth chart, there are several logical moves to be made over the course of the next 10 days before the Falcons take on the Philadelphia Eagles September 12th.

The Falcons aren't likely to carry three quarterbacks. That Franks and Rosen are listed as co-backup to Ryan could be an indication that neither will be on the team next week.

Franks seems destined for the practice squad, and veteran Josh Rosen should clearly be ahead of him. If he's not, that is an indication the Falcons might find their backup on the waiver wire this week.

READ MORE: Patriots Cut Atlanta Native Cam Newton

Smith likes a two tight-end packages with one primarily a receiver and the other primarily a blocker.

Kyle Pitts and Hayden Hurst have the receiving tight end covered; Lee Smith doesn't have a backup as a blocking option. 

While Atlanta has several defensive linemen capable of playing multiple positions, Tyeler Davison is the only true nose-guard. The Falcons will look to add another 300+ pound interior lineman to their defense this week.

With only eight offensive linemen, including two rookies as primary backups in Drew Dalman and Jalen Mayfield, Atlanta will probably add another interior offensive lineman until Matt Gono returns from the PUP list.

General manager Terry Fontenot and his staff worked with Smith to release their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, but clearly their work has just begun.

