Falcons QB Marcus Mariota Earns NFL Honor Following Standout Game vs. 49ers

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota's strong showing last Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers is the gift that keeps on giving.

After having a difficult previous two games in which he went a combined 21 of 44 passing for 286 yards, one touchdown and one interception, Mariota turned in his most efficient performance to date in Atlanta's 28-14 victory over San Francisco, finishing 13 of 14 for 129 yards and two touchdowns through the air while adding 50 yards and a score on the ground.

As a result of his efforts, Mariota was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week, becoming the second Falcon to win the award this year, as running back Cordarrelle Patterson took home the honor following Week 3.

Mariota's breakout game served as an indication that the 28-year-old is beginning to hit his stride after serving as a backup for the past two and a half seasons. San Francisco's defense entered the contest as one of the league's best, and while the unit was down several starters due to injury, Mariota was as crisp, controlled and composed as he's been all year.

Above all else, the former Heisman Trophy winner and No. 2 overall draft pick issued a message. Three years ago, Mariota was benched during Week 6; with his play seemingly on a downward trajectory and rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder waiting in the wings, some on the outside were calling for history to repeat itself.

And yet, with the pressure building, Mariota tapped into the confidence that he's built up since being benched and turned in one of his best professional performances to date.

The hardware is certainly a nice touch, but the confidence and validation Mariota gained from Week 6 is arguably even more important.

Mariota will look to carry this momentum over into Atlanta's Week 7 road matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m.

