Marcus Mariota 'Truly Grateful' for Falcons 'Second Chance'

The date was Oct. 13, 2019.

The Tennessee Titans entered a Week 6 matchup against the Denver Broncos with a 2-3 record, and fifth-year quarterback Marcus Mariota was in a rough spell.

Mariota, with first-year offensive coordinator Arthur Smith in his ear, started the game just 7 of 18 for 63 yards and two touchdowns. That's also how he finished it; coach Mike Vrabel had seen enough, benching Mariota in favor of Ryan Tannehill.

The rest is history, as Tannehill led the Titans to the AFC Championship Game later that season. Mariota departed in free agency and spent the next two seasons as Derek Carr's backup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

And now, he's reunited with Smith as the starting quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons. Entering Week 6, Mariota had turned in a pair of difficult performances, going a combined 21 of 44 for 286 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Some fans were calling for his job once again, eager to get a look at rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder. But this time, with Smith back in his ear, Mariota wasn't ready to let the opportunity slip away.

Facing one of the league's best defenses in the San Francisco 49ers, Mariota didn't throw his first incomplete pass until the fourth quarter. He finished the game 13 of 14 for 129 yards and two touchdowns while adding six rushes for 50 yards and another score on the ground.

The difference this time around? Confidence.

"It's a long journey," Mariota began. "Three years ago, I was benched on this week. You go through a process of looking within and reflecting. Throughout that journey for me, I knew I that I had to find that confidence to be able to play at a high level. When you get your confidence taken away from you, it is tough as an athlete, because I think that's truly your only mental weapon that you have."

Mariota started the process of rebuilding his confidence with Carr and the Raiders and continued to do so this offseason with the Falcons. In many ways, the self-belief Mariota displayed while so many in the fanbase were down on him reflects a similar storyline to his path to Atlanta.

Why would Mariota return to Smith when he was benched the last time they worked together?

What's going to change this time around?

Questions flew, but Mariota had his motives. The biggest of all? Belief in Smith and, most importantly, himself.

"A lot of it was I wanted to redeem myself," said Mariota, when discussing why he signed with Smith and the Falcons. "I really believe in what Arthur's doing; I really believe in this scheme. I didn't play well enough (in Tennessee), and I wanted to have an opportunity to redeem myself, to be able to show that I can play in this system."

Despite this self-belief, Mariota's Tennessee benching still weighs in his mind - including in the lead up to Sunday's game against San Francisco. Nevertheless, the 28-year-old has the wisdom and maturity needed to reflect on his past and appreciate the position that his journey has led him to.

"Well today it did (cross my mind) a little bit," Mariota admitted, regarding the benching. "But I'm truly grateful for what happened to me, because I'm here because of it. I've gotten this opportunity, I'm back with Arthur, I'm back with this team, I'm able to help this young group. I'll never take any of that for granted. It's in the past, and just continue to learn from it."

Even in year eight, Mariota is still learning, and after nearly two and a half years on the sideline, is in the process of getting re-acclimated to game speed.

While he's solely focused on getting the Falcons above .500 for the first time since 2017, the opportunity Mariota's been given isn't lost on him - and he fully intends on making the most of it.

"I'm forever grateful for this organization to allow me to have that chance," claimed Mariota. "Look across the league - a lot of guys in my situation don't really get a second chance. For them to call me in and give me this opportunity to be a part of a young team means the world to me."

The Falcons have the NFL's second-youngest team, and with Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot in just their second season at the helm, have over $70 million in dead cap space.

The roster turnover in Atlanta has been steep, but so has the rate of progress. Despite low preseason expectations from the outside, the Falcons have won three of their last four games and are tied for the lead in the NFC South.

All three of Atlanta's losses have come down to the final possession, and while some may view those games as "what ifs," Mariota has his eyes focused forward with a group of young playmakers by his side.

"As long as we can continue just to stack these days, focus on the present, don't get too far ahead, don't look in the past, this team has got a lot of potential, and I'm excited to be a part of it," Mariota said.

After all, the former Heisman Trophy and No. 2 overall pick arrived with immense expectations and national support but found himself relegated to backup duties after five seasons.

But now, on the opposite side of expectations and popularity, Mariota has the full belief of those who matter most - his team, and himself.

