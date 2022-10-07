With two wins in just as many weeks for the Atlanta Falcons, head coach Arthur Smiths' team looks to head over .500 for the first time this season.

Following a second consecutive game-winning interception, the Falcons jumped from No. 25 to No. 18 in Sports Illustrated's most NFL Power Rankings.

"Marcus Mariota’s stat line was not beautiful, but he managed certain moments effectively on Sunday," SI writes. "Every week, this Falcons team becomes more likable. Grady Jarrett continues to turn in elite performances and has been one of the most situationally valuable pass rushers in the NFL this year, late in tight games when it counts."

Mariota and Atlanta's offense will unfortunately be without running back Cordarrelle Patterson for at least the next few weeks.

The No. 3 rusher heading into Week 4 was placed on the IR earlier this week, after playing a limited basis against against the Cleveland Browns.

"He definitely has been setting the tone for us offensively with the way he's running the ball," Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews said. "So he's going to be missed, for sure, and hope he has a speedy recovery and gets back quick."

Despite the loss of Patterson, Atlanta's running game proves to be deep through the first four weeks of the season.

Rookie backs Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley combined for 20 carries and 140 yards on the ground in Sunday's victory against the Brown.

With a division lead on the line, the Falcon's will need to travel to Tampa Bay first for the opportunity to take first place.

RECORDS: Atlanta Falcons (2-2) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2)

TV/RADIO: FOX | 92.9 FM The Game

ODDS: The Buccaneers are 8-point favorites vs. the Falcons.

MONEYLINE: Buccaneers (-370); Falcons (+295)

Over/under: 48.5

GAME TIME: Sunday, October 9th, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

You can follow Riley Sheppard on Twitter @RileyDSheppard

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.