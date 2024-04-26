Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. Eyes ‘Winning Championships’ After Draft Surprise
When the Atlanta Falcons were officially put on the clock around 9 p.m. EST Thursday night, former University of Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had no idea what his future held.
Then, Penix’s phone rang.
He heard from an assortment of Falcons staff members – general manager Terry Fontenot, head coach Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Zac Robinson and owner Arthur Blank.
“Are you ready to be a Falcon?” they asked.
“Absolutely,” Penix responded. “I can’t wait for the opportunity.”
Penix celebrated the draft with his family at home in Tampa, Fla., and will arrive in Atlanta on Friday afternoon before being introduced at 4 p.m. in Flowery Branch.
He’s been to the city multiple times, but never to the Falcons’ headquarters. Still, he’s quite familiar with his new bosses.
Atlanta’s decision makers flew five hours to Seattle for a private workout with Penix on April 5, during which he threw passes to receiver Ja’Lynn Polk and tight end Jack Westover.
The workout lasted only 30 to 45 minutes, Penix said, but he felt confident and comfortable. The Falcons saw all they needed. Fontenot described the chance to spend time with Penix in-person as very important, and Penix delivered.
“It was great,” Penix said. “They liked how I threw the ball. I felt like I put on a great performance that day and throwing session. I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the organization now. It was a great session, a great time. It was kind of quick but we made it worthwhile.”
For this reason, Penix was unsurprised when the Atlanta number appeared on his phone. The Falcons formally met with him at the NFL Combine and sent assistant general manager Kyle Smith to Washington’s pro day.
Throughout each exposure, Penix impressed – and he felt a strong relationship forming with Atlanta’s brass.
“It was just cool,” Penix said. “It felt like nothing was forced. We had a great time. The way we bonded together throughout that throwing session, the way we were able to communicate with each other and just work together on some of the things they wanted to see.
“We had a great connection whenever I met those guys.”
Penix is particularly fond of Blank, who he described as a “great guy” after their phone conversation. During the call, Blank told Penix he’s confident in his abilities and believes the ex-Husky star can be an impact player.
The question now is when he gets to show it.
Atlanta signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract March 13, a deal headlined by $90-million guaranteed over the next two seasons. Fontenot confirmed Cousins is still the team’s starter, and Morris previously dubbed Taylor Heinicke an elite backup.
In essence, Penix may be Atlanta’s No. 3 quarterback in 2024, backup in 2025, and starter in 2026. Still, according to OverTheCap, the Falcons would take on $25 million in dead cap if they released Cousins before June 1, 2026.
Fontenot and Morris have often cited the Green Bay Packers’ transition plan from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers and then Rodgers to Jordan Love – the latter of which saw Love spend three years as Rodgers's backup before taking the Packers to the playoffs in 2023, his first season as a starter.
Cousins’ representatives said he was surprised by Atlanta’s decision to draft Penix, blindsided the move for a successor was made so early.
But the Falcons believe the situation can work out quite well. Fontenot and Morris said they can see Cousins starting for four to five years, a situation that would highlight a successful run for the four-time Pro Bowler.
Regardless, Penix will have multiple years to learn under Cousins. It’s a job Morris thinks is entirely up to the young lefty to embrace – and Penix plans on doing so.
“I’m going to take advantage and make the most out of it,” Penix said. “Kirk Cousins, a guy who’s been in the league for a while. He’s played a lot of football. For me, I’m going to come in and learn from him, try to soak in all the knowledge I can from him. He’s been in the league for a while and there’s a reason behind it.”
Penix’s plan is to have fun and get better each day, making an impact off the field as much as on it. Atlanta’s plan is to eventually transition from Cousins to Penix, dodging the problematic two-year drought that hit the franchise after trading Matt Ryan in the spring of 2022.
The Falcons have confidence Penix can be a franchise passer. They’re also confident in the roster they’ve assembled and believe they won’t be picking near the top of the draft order any time soon.
And Penix is ready to play his role in being a part of the solution – and bringing Atlanta its first Super Bowl crown.
“I know this is a strong franchise,” Penix said. “I know whenever I get there and in the future, we’re going to win. I look forward to winning championships. I feel like that’s what it’s all about.
“It’s definitely something special going on over there in Atlanta and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”