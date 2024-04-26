Atlanta Falcons Stun NFL Draft with QB Michael Penix at No. 8
In perhaps the draft's biggest stunner, the Atlanta Falcons selected Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall Thursday in Detroit.
Atlanta had its choice of the litter of top defensive players or wide receiver Rome Odunze but instead opted for Penix -- even with quarterback Kirk Cousins signing a four-year, $180 million deal in free agency.
Cousins will make $90-million guaranteed over the next two years, rendering Penix to a likely backup role for the next two years.
By 2026, when Penix could ascend to a starting role, he'll be 26 years old. Penix, who finished second in Heisman Trophy voting after accumulating 4,903 passing yards and 36 touchdowns in 15 games, hails from Tampa, Florida, home of Atlanta's NFC South rivals, the Buccaneers.
Penix will turn 24 years old on May 8, a few weeks after the draft's conclusion; his age has drawn concerns, as has his injury history, which includes a pair of torn ACLs (2018 and 2020) and season-shortening shoulder injuries (2019 and 2021) while at Indiana University.
But during his two years with the Huskies, Penix proved he could stay on the field, starting all 28 possible games. He completed 65.4 percent of his passes for 9,544 yards, 67 touchdowns and 19 interceptions in that span.
The 6-3, 218-pound lefty has often garnered praise for his accuracy and leadership, though predictions of his draft stock have varied - he was largely tabbed as a mid-to-late first-round pick.
The Falcons have spent extensive time with Penix throughout the pre-draft process, headlined by a formal meeting at the NFL Combine, sending assistant general manager Kyle Smith to the Huskies’ pro day and flying head coach Raheem Morris, general manager Terry Fontenot and more to Washington for a private workout.