Michael Vick shined on Sundays.

Fans would tune in just to see what defense he would embarrass that day and how he would do it.

Not only was he doing amazing things, but the Falcons were winning games at the same time.

With Vick under helm, the Falcons only managed to have two losing seasons.

In 2005, the Falcons had their best record with Vick, finishing 11-5 and clinching a playoff berth.

They were hosting the St. Louis Rams in the Divisional Round, as it was Vick’s first ever home playoff game. The Falcons were already 7-1 at home during the regular season, so the advantage clearly with to them.

What he was able to accomplish in this game showed that he was always ready for the big lights.

Coming in at no.4 in our top 7 Michael Vick moments, we have his performance against the Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs.

How It All Started

Vick didn’t waste any time putting the Falcons on the board, as the offense drove down the field in less than three minutes.

The drive finished with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Alge Crumpler.

Vick didn’t do a lot of passing this game, but he sure did do a lot of running.

He finished the game with 119 rushing yards, which was the sixth most in a game through his career.

Warrick Dunn was one of the main reasons the Falcons pulled away in the first half, but Vick made sure he put the icing on top in the second half.

Early in the third quarter, Vick threw a six-yard touchdown to Peerless Price to make the score 35-17.

Doing It All

Vick finished the game only throwing 18 passes and completing 12 of them. He posted a 125.5 quarterback rating as well, so it was a good day for him through the air and on the ground.

Being able to prove he could be a reliable passer was big and doing it in a playoff game should have made it even sweeter.

The Falcons were able to take down the Rams 47-17 and went on to play the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship, where they lost 27-10.

