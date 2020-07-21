Falcon Report
7 Times Michael Vick Made My Day, No. 5: Vick rushes for 1,000 yards in a season

Malik Brown

Michael Vick was different from other quarterbacks.

Most would take you out the game with their passing ability. Throwing accuracy and strength is something you didn’t want to see in a quarterback on Sunday.

Add on being able to read a defense and you could be in some trouble.

Those are most qualities that most teams want in a player leading their team.

What if I told you that there was a quarterback that wouldn’t attack you with their arm, but with their legs?

That was Michael Vick, and he did exactly that his entire career.

In 2006, Vick was at an all-time high running the ball himself, and it showed as he was the first QB ever to rush for 1,000 yards.

Coming in at no.5 in our top 7 Michael Vick moments, we have his historic 2006 season.

A Season You’ll Never Forget

Vick finished the season with 1,039 rushing yards which set a league record as he passed Bobby Douglass.

Running back Warrick Dunn also rushed for 1,000 yards that season, which made the Falcons the fourth team in NFL history to have 1,000- yard rushers.

Sadly, they were the only team to have multiple 1,000-yard rushers and having a losing record to finish the season.

Vick managed to have multiple 100-yard rushing games during the season, which during that time seemed absurd.

Not only did you have to worry about the running back coming out of the backfield, but you had to make sure the quarterback was accounted for.

The Falcons had one of the best running games in the league, but their passing attack was what probably held them back from being a winning team.

Though Vick finished 20 passing touchdowns, which was the career high with the Falcons, he also had 13 interceptions, which tied for his most in a season with the team.

Fans and many more weren’t tuning in to watch Vick throw the ball, but to see what he would do when he’s out the pocket scrambling.

Michael Vick’s 2006 season will go down in history as one of the most exciting to watch, but unfortunately in today’s NFL, his 1000-yard season has been broken by Raven’s Lamar Jackson.

