Michael Vick is one of the most iconic players in Atlanta Falcons history.

After being drafted by the Falcons in 2001 with the first pick, everybody knew what he was capable of doing.

He was one of the fastest quarterbacks in the league, and he hurt teams with his legs almost every game.

This is an announcement for the kids in this generation: before there was a Lamar Jackson, there was a Michael Vick.

Vick made Atlanta a team that you wanted to watch every week because you didn’t know what amazing play he would make next.

For the next several weeks, we’ll be highlighting some of those amazing plays and games of Vick’s career in Atlanta.

To start it off, we have his game against the Steelers in 2006.

How It All Started

Before 2006, the Falcons had only beaten the Steelers once in franchise history. Vick had a shot in 2002, but the game ended in a tie.

This time around, he was coming home with the victory.

In a back and forth matchup against the Steelers in week 6, Vick threw for four touchdowns and led the Falcons to a 41-38 victory in overtime.

The Steelers were heavily prepared for Vick to work magic with his legs, but little did they know he had a cannon as left arm that day.

After starting the season off being inefficient with his passes, Vick turned it all around.

He completed three touchdowns to tight end Alge Crumpler, and one to Michael Jenkins.

Down To The Wire

With 3:19 remaining in the fourth, the Steelers tied the game at 38. Crumpler wasn’t the only receiver going off this day, as Hines Ward has three touchdowns himself, including one to tie the game late.

With the game going into overtime, the Falcons won the toss and never looked back.

On third and 9, Vick scrambled away from Troy Polamalu and found Crumpler for a 26-yard pass. A few plays later, Morten Andersen made the game winning 52-yard kick.

It was Vick’s heroics that led the Falcons to victory that day, as it was something that he had did numerous times during his time in Atlanta.

