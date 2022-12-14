Desmond Ridder, or ... Falcons Draft QB in New NFL Mock Draft

A new mock draft has the Atlanta Falcons taking quarterback Will Levis out of Kentucky.

The 2024 NFL Draft will be an interesting one for the Atlanta Falcons. ... not only because of the wide range regarding where they'll be picking, but also because of "the QB Question.''

In the latest mock draft from ESPN's Todd McShay, he projects the Falcons to take a quarterback with the No. 6 overall pick. McShay predicts the Falcons will select Will Levis out of Kentucky.

"I'm envisioning Levis -- who probably has the strongest arm in this class -- driving the ball on a rope to Drake London and Kyle Pitts," McShay said. "Or using his mobility and sturdy 232-pound frame to extend plays and contribute to Atlanta's strong run game."

McShay adds that while Levis has the traits of a top quarterback, he still needs "some developing," most notably working on his decision-making.

The mock draft comes out at a time when the Falcons are in transition at quarterback. Marcus Mariota, the offseason signee and replacement for Matt Ryan, has been benched in favor of Desmond Ridder, the rookie fourth-round pick out of Cincinnati, and Mariota is now IR-bound.

Ridder's first start will come Sunday on the road against the New Orleans Saints. While McShay predicts the Falcons will end up with the sixth pick, they are at the same time not out of the NFC South race yet.

Sitting at 5-8, the Falcons are just half-a-game behind the division-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers, whose loss to the San Francisco 49ers has kept the division up for grabs.

The race for the South will heavily affect the outcome of not only where the Falcons will be picking but also who they could be looking at. ... with the organization surely hoping that Ridder's play establishes that no more premium QB's are needed.

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the Si.com team page here