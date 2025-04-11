Falcons Rival Saints Suffer Injury Blow at Quarterback
The Atlanta Falcons’ path to the top of the NFC South in 2025 may get a little bit easier.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr has a shoulder injury that “threatens his availability for this season,” according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. Carr is now weighing options, with surgery one such route he may take.
Carr, a four-time Pro Bowler, played in only 10 games last season. His year ended early, as he suffered a significant fracture in his left hand in a Week 14 win over the New York Giants. He also entered concussion protocol following the game.
Across 10 starts in 2024, Carr completed 67.7% of his passes for 2,145 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. New Orleans went 5-5 under his guidance while splitting a pair of games against the Falcons.
Carr entered this offseason facing questions about his future with the Saints, who own the No. 9 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, which starts April 24.
But new Saints coach Kellen Moore affirmed New Orleans’ intents to start Carr in a press conference March 10.
“We feel really good about Derek and we're excited to team up with him and the things that he can do for us,” Moore said. “We want him here, and it'll be a good situation.”
Carr aside, the Saints’ quarterback room contains Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener and Ben DiNucci. The 34-year-old Carr figured to lead the unit in 2025.
Now, New Orleans has a significant need under center -- and with most veteran options off the market, it may be forced to look toward the draft for its next signal caller.