NFL Week 16 Survivor Pool Picks (49ers, NFC South Squad Highlight Top Predictions)
Only three weeks are left in the NFL regular season, and if you’re still fighting out in Survivor, we wish you the best of luck.
Week 16 features a full 16-game slate with two games on Saturday in addition to Thursday, Sunday and Monday action. So, there’s a lot to choose from with your Survivor Pools on the line.
This week, the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans are both double-digit favorites, but the SI Betting team is looking elsewhere for our Survivor picks. Before we get into those selections, let’s recap the picks from Week 15, where we had a ton of success!
NFL Week 15 Survivor Picks Recap
- Iain MacMillan: Philadelphia Eagles (W)
- Peter Dewey: Jacksonville Jaguars (W)
It was a stress-free Week 15 for the SI Betting team, as the Eagles shut out the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jaguars turned in a dominant showing against the New York Jets.
After we went 0-for-2 in Week 14 (and lost our entries), it was nice to give out some winning picks for our readers in Week 15. Now, with three regular season games to go, here’s where we’re leaning for Week 16.
NFL Week 16 Survivor Pool Picks
New Orleans Saints
If you don't have one of the obvious teams left to use in your survivor pool like the Texans or the Bills, consider using the New Orleans Saints as -210 favorites at home against the New York Jets.
Is it an ugly pick?
Yes, but to win a Survivor league you have to occasionally plug your nose and take a few bad teams.
The good news is the Saints defense has been a solid unit in the second half of the season and Tyler Shough has shown he has the ability to sling the rock and look competent, especially against other bad teams.
Brady Cook isn't the answer at quarterback for the Jets and he's going to be in over his head in New Orleans on Sunday. Take the Saints and hope for the best in Week 16. – Iain MacMillan
San Francisco 49ers
Philip Rivers’ return in Week 15 was a cool story for the Indianapolis Colts, and they did give the Seattle Seahawks all they could handle.
But, I’m not buying this as a viable way for the Colts to sneak into the playoffs down the stretch of the regular season. Indy was falling apart before Daniel Jones went out for the year, as it has now lost four games in a row heading into a Monday night battle with the San Francisco 49ers.
San Francisco is now 10-4 this season, including an impressive 6-2 mark on the road, even though it lost key players like Fred Warner and Nick Bosa for the season on defense.
Brock Purdy has returned and led the 49ers to a 4-0 record in as many games, throwing for eight scores and just three picks (all in the same game) during that stretch.
San Francisco is a 5.5-point favorite in this matchup, and it should be able to handle a Colts offense that doesn’t have nearly as much firepower with the 44-year-old Rivers under center.
Since San Francisco closes the season with tough games against Chicago and Seattle, this feels like the perfect spot to buy this surging offense and get another Survivor win. – Peter Dewey
