In His Latest Social Media Post, Matt Ryan says "Atlanta, I see you, I hear you"

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has been among the most active professional athletes since the murder of George Floyd three weeks ago. He's been very outspoken, and notably setup a GoFundMe dedicated to helping the black community in Atlanta.

Monday afternoon, Ryan posted a message to both Instagram and Twitter regarding the killing of Rayshard Brooks, the 27-year old man police shot and killed at a Wendys drive-thru in Atlanta over the weekend.

Matt Ryan's statement on Atlanta Police killing 27-year old Rayshard Brooks over the weekend

"I spent the weekend trying to wrap my head around the killing of Rayshard Brooks. To be completely honest, I can’t. Rayshard Brooks should be alive – end of story. We cannot continue to lose lives due to police brutality. Atlanta, I see you, I hear you and I’m taking action with my Fund. I’m with you more than ever as we take the next steps in the fight against police brutality and systemic racism. We can and will Rise Up."

Ryan continues to lead by example in a time where leaders are needed, especially from those with a platform the size of a starting NFL quarterback. The 2016 NFL MVP is sending a message with his words and actions.

