Full-Strength Falcons: No Atlanta Falcons Opt Out Of 2020 NFL Season

It might sound obvious, but Matt Ryan will line up at quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons this season and throw passes to Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley.

Atlanta won’t be missing any other players either. Not a single Falcon opted out of the 2020 NFL season due to the coronavirus, so Atlanta will be at full strength.

Players had until 4 p.m. Thursday to inform their respective teams they are sitting out. More than 60 players, including Damien Williams of the Kansas City Chiefs, Dont’a Hightower of the New England Patriots and Marquise Goodwin of the Philadelphia Eagles, chose that route.

OPT-OUT PROTOCOL

According to a deal struck by the NFL and its players association, players had three options. No. 1, play this season as normal. No. 2, sign off as a voluntary opt-out. Or No. 3, designate oneself as a higher-risk opt-out.

Voluntary opt-outs are eligible for a $150,000 stipend to be treated as a salary advance. Their contracts will toll, and all provisions will carry over to 2021. They will not receive an accrued year of NFL service time.

Higher-risk opt-outs will get an accrued season toward free agency and all benefits and minimum salary credit for 2020. They’re eligible for a $350,000 stipend, but it will not count as a salary advance. To be considered higher-risk, players must have a diagnosis that’s on the NFL’s list of risk factors, like type 2 diabetes or asthma. It is not mandatory for high-risk players to skip the season.

As of early last week, Dan Quinn hadn’t talked to any Falcons about forgoing the upcoming campaign. A few have already spent time on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

