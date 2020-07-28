Dan Quinn said he has not talked to his Atlanta Falcons about something that could heavily affect their 2020 season.

Opting out due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After the NFL and NFL Players Association struck an amended collective bargaining agreement Friday, each player can choose to sit out the upcoming season. They have to notify their teams by written statement within seven days of the NFL and NFLPA finalizing the official terms of the opt-outs.

As of Tuesday morning, no Falcons have announced they’ll spend the 2020 season at home.

More than 20 players around the league have decided to opt out. The Kansas City Chiefs’ Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, a starting guard and licensed medical doctor, became the first last week.

Players are designated as either voluntary or higher-risk opt-outs. To be considered higher-risk, they must have a diagnosis that is on the NFL’s list of risk factors, like type 2 diabetes or asthma. It is not mandatory for a high-risk player to skip this season.

Voluntary opt-outs will be eligible for a $150,000 stipend to be treated as a salary advance. Their contracts will toll, and all provisions will carry over to 2021. They will not receive an accrued year of NFL service time.

Higher-risk opt-outs will be given an accrued season toward free agency and all benefits and minimum salary credit for the 2020 season. They will be eligible for a $350,000 stipend, but it will not be counted as a salary advance.

Today marks the official beginning of training camp, as the remaining non-quarterback veterans arrived at team facilities for COVID-19 testing. Each player has to pass two tests before starting workouts.

