Atlanta Falcons Place Two Players On Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Atlanta Falcons announced Friday Afternoon that defensive tackle Tyeler Davidson and quarterback Danny Etling have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

This does not mean that either player has tested positive for COVID-19.

It is not known whether or not either player has tested positive for COVID-19. NFL teams are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than updating their medical status. Teams are also not allowed to disclose where a player actually has tested positive for COVID-19.

Player Recap

Davidson played in all 16 games for the Falcons last season recording 55 tackles, 4 tackles, two quarterback hits and one sack. The two sides agreed to a three-year $12 million dollar contract extension in the offseason. He came to the Falcons after spending four seasons in New Orleans with the Saints.

Etling spent the majority of his time last season on the Falcons practice squad after being claimed off waivers from the New England Patriots. The team signed him to a reserve/future contract during the offseason.

The three-year vet has yet to play a snap in the league, but some people may remember him from his time at LSU where he spent three years as a starter.

Reserve List

These two additions to the reserve/COVID-19 list now make five for the Falcons. Safeties Jaylinn Hawkins, Jamal Carter, and fullback Keith Smith are also on there as well.

Players started to arrive for training camp earlier in the week, but they needed to have several negative tests before they were able to enter the team facility.

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter: @FalconsSI

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook and William Brandon on Facebook