Atlanta Falcons Announce Captains For 2020 Season

Chris Vinel

No surprises here.

At the end of Thursday’s practice, the Atlanta Falcons announced their team captains for the 2020 season: Julio Jones, Matt Ryan, Alex Mack, Ricardo Allen, Grady Jarrett and Deion Jones.

Julio Jones, Ryan, Mack and Allen keep the “C” on their chests after serving as captains last year. Jarrett and Deion Jones assume the role for the first time.

HOW THE CAPTAINS EARNED THEIR ROLES

Julio Jones, 31, was chosen as the league’s top receiver by peers, coaches and league executives earlier this offseason. He currently holds a streak of six consecutive campaigns with at least 1,300 receiving yards.

As the franchise’s quarterback since 2008, Ryan has been a team captain many times. In 2019, he threw for 4,466 yards and 26 touchdowns. He is the second-oldest player on the roster, trailing only his backup, Matt Schaub (39).

At 34, Mack is the third-oldest player on the team. He came to Atlanta in 2016 after seven years with the Cleveland Browns and hasn’t missed a start since.

Allen bounced back from an injury-plagued 2018 to have one of the best seasons of his career in 2019. The safety recorded 85 tackles and two interceptions.

The new captains, Jarrett and Deion Jones, both posted solid years, with Jarrett setting a new career high in sacks (7.5) and Jones notching his third 100-tackle season.

HOW THEY FOUND OUT

The players found out when videos of their families informing them of the news popped up on the video boards inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta kicks off its season with a home game against the Seattle Seahawks in nine days.

