2023 NFL Draft: What Are Falcons' Biggest Needs?

The Atlanta Falcons have officially entered the second half of the NFL season, holding a 4-6 record that's good enough to put them firmly in the race for the NFC South title.

With a solid portion of the season in the rearview mirror, Atlanta's strengths and weaknesses are beginning to take shape, and with many looking forward to an offseason headlined by significant cap space, ideas of potential acquisitions have been thrown around.

But Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith have been steadfast in their belief of trying to build things "the right way," with scouting and player development at the forefront.

While the 2023 NFL Draft is still over five months away, postseason all-star events like the Reese's Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Game are already sending out invites with their games just two and a half months out.

As such, national eyes are beginning to shift towards the draft - and even though the Falcons still have it all to play for, it's evident that the roster is in need of significant revamps.

Which positions are in need of upgrades? Which are alright? Which are somewhere in the middle? Here's a position-by-position breakdown of Atlanta's needs.

Definite Needs

Right Tackle

The Falcons declined Kaleb McGary's fifth-year option this past offseason, and while the 27-year-old has played arguably the best ball of his career, a reunion between the two sides seems unlikely. Even then, McGary's largely played at replacement-level, and with the Falcons seeking to create a stable environment for a young passer, stability on the outside will be important moving forward.

Cornerback

With A.J. Terrell and Casey Hayward out with injuries, the Falcons' lack of depth at corner has been exposed. Dee Alford has flashed when given the chance, but Atlanta's largely rolled with Darren Hall, Cornell Armstrong and recently acquired Rashad Fenton. Each has impressed in spurts, but with Hayward's contract expiring after next season, none have proven to be long-term solutions alongside Terrell.

Nickelback Isaiah Oliver is steady, but he's on a one-year contract and could see an increased market this spring. There's a need for both starting talent and depth both outside and inside, making corner a particularly important need.

Left Guard

Atlanta has received solid play from incumbent Elijah Wilkinson, but like McGary, his contract expires at the end of the season. It's easy to see the two having mutual interest in a return, but Wilkinson hasn't necessarily played at a level too good to pass up on. With Jalen Mayfield largely out of the mix on last year's sixth-round pick Justin Shaffer on the practice squad, there's no home run long-term answer on the roster, and limiting pressure up the middle is vital.

Defensive Line

Grady Jarrett and Ta'Quon Graham give the Falcons two building blocks inside, but after them, there's a lot of question marks. Undrafted rookie Timmy Horne has gained a bigger role at nose tackle, while veteran journeymen Abdullah Anderson, Matt Dickerson and Jalen Dalton have seen run with the second team.

With the frequency of rotations among NFL defensive lines, having depth is important - and the Falcons don't have a great deal of it behind Jarrett and Graham.

Receiver

Atlanta's in a fine spot with rookie first-round pick Drake London, and receiver shouldn't be a premium target - but there's a clear need for a No. 2 receiver alongside last year's eighth overall pick. Tight end Kyle Pitts has been utilized more as his position title suggests than a pure complimentary wideout, and offseason trade acquisition Bryan Edwards hasn't lived out to expectations.

Olamide Zaccheaus has been a reliable contributor and veterans Damiere Byrd and KhaDarel Hodge have provided sparks, but most top offenses around the league have a clear top two wideouts - Pitts can certainly fall into that category, but adding a true No. 2 wideout only makes the offense all the more dangerous.

'Wait & See' Needs

Quarterback

Veteran Marcus Mariota has struggled to inspire confidence that he can be the short- or long-term answer, leaving third-round rookie Desmond Ridder an opportunity to prove he can be the guy. It's possible that Ridder gets his chance soon, and he'll essentially be given a job interview to make his case. If he struggles, it's up to Fontenot's judgement regarding whether the Falcons will add another face to the room.

Outside Linebacker

Atlanta selected Arnold Ebiketie in the second-round and DeAngelo Malone in the third last year, putting significant capital into improving the pass rush. Thus far, Ebiketie's shown signs of being a solution, while Malone hasn't been given much of an opportunity. Second-year pro Ade Ogundeji has established himself as a reliable run defender who's still developing as a pass rusher, while free agent acquisition Lorenzo Carter has been solid albeit unspectacular in both categories.

The development of Ebiketie, Malone and Ogundeji will ultimately decide whether the Falcons feel the need to spend another top-100 pick on the position, but as things stand, Atlanta simply needs a little bit more juice off the edge.

Safety

Smith and defensive coordinator Dean Pees are pleased with what they've gotten out of Richie Grant and Jaylinn Hawkins, both first-year starters. Grant looks like he can start for years to come, but Hawkins has yet to put a firm handle on his gig; he'll get a chance to put all doubts to rest in the final seven games of this year.

Regardless, the only other safety currently under contract for next year is Jovante Moffatt, who was just signed from the practice squad a week ago. Whether it be depth or a starting-caliber player, the Falcons need to add bodies to the back end of their defense, and the draft may be the best place to do exactly that.

Center

Atlanta's previous regime spent a third-round pick on Matt Hennessy in 2020 and the new regime used a fourth on Drew Dalman. The latter has started every game this season and turned in mix results, while the former started one contest at left guard and performed similarly before getting hurt and being placed on injured reserve.

During the offseason, Smith stressed the importance of the center position, particularly for young quarterbacks, and while Dalman has certainly had his moments, he hasn't put a strangle hold on the spot moving forward.

Positions of Least Concern

Left Tackle

Jake Matthews received a three-year contract extension this past offseason and is a valued presence both on the field and in the locker room. Adding a swing tackle could be a need as neither Germain Ifedi nor Chuma Edoga are set to return for next year, but the Falcons have few worries about Matthews.

Right Guard

Chris Lindstrom has emerged as one of the NFL's premiere right guards, and while a new contract should be a top priority, he's set to be a building block up front for years to come.

Running Back

The Falcons have greatly benefitted from Cordarrelle Patterson's late-career breakout, and he's under contract through the 2023 season. While durability has been a concern for the 31-year-old Patterson, rookie Tyler Allgeier and second-year pro Caleb Huntley proved they could keep the rushing offense afloat in his absence.

Tight End

Assuming Atlanta picks up his fifth-year option, Pitts will be under contract for three more years, serving as one of the position's most exciting young talents. There's a need for a No. 2 tight end behind him and a stout blocking presence, but Smith and Fontenot have largely opted to fill those with low-profile veterans such as Anthony Firkser, MyCole Pruitt and Parker Hesse.

Inside Linebacker

The Falcons like what they have in Rashaan Evans and Mykal Walker; Smith and Pees have reiterated that time and again dating back to training camp. While Evans is on a one-year contract, Walker is set to be back next year - as is rookie second-round pick Troy Andersen. By rotating linebackers in Thursday night's loss to the Carolina Panthers, Atlanta proved that Andersen can play alongside both Evans and Walker, allowing his individual versatility regarding alignment to shine through.

Evans has played the best ball of his career under Pees, dating back to their time with the Tennessee Titans. While it's unclear if he'll be back in the fold next year, it's easy to see the two sides having mutual interest. Even if he doesn't return, the Falcons are confident in both Walker and Andersen.

Ultimately, things can - and almost certainly will - change as the season progresses and free agency takes place, but as things stand, the Falcons have distinctly defined strengths and weaknesses. With cap space and draft capital to boot, it's up to Smith and Fontenot to take advantage and keep the roster trending in the right direction.

But for now, the Falcons have their eyes on winning the division, a battle that restarts next Sunday against the Chicago Bears inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.