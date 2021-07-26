Falcons Add Two Players Prior to Training Camp

The Atlanta Falcons have made a pair of roster additions heading into training camp.

According to the Atlanta Falcons official site, the Falcons have signed outside linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee and offensive lineman Jason Spriggs while releasing running back Tony Brooks-James.

Ellerbe (6'1/235) is a product of Rice University where he posted 95 tackles and six tackles for loss as a senior in 2017.

This is Ellerbe's second stint with the Falcons as he was signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2018 draft.

He was claimed off waivers in 2018 by the Chargers after failing to make the Falcons, cut by the Chargers and signed by the Seahawks.

He finished his stint with the Seahawks on injured reserve and spent the 2020 season on the Houston Texans practice squad.

Spriggs (6'6/308) had a more direct route to the NFL. He was a second round pick of the Green Bay Packers out of Indiana in 2016.

In his three years with the Packers, Spriggs played 36 games in three seasons with the Packers before moving to the Bears in 2020.

He saw action in eight games with the Chicago Bears in 2020.

There was an open roster spot once the Falcons released Barkevious Mingo. Atlanta only had to release on player.

James-Brooks was the unlucky numbers game victim. He saw action in one game with the Falcons in 2020. He had three rushes for four yards.

The Falcons open training camp on Monday and will have several practices open to the public at their Flowery Branch facility.